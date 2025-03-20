



Democrats and teachers’ unions are condemning the upcoming executive order President Trump is expected to sign Thursday dismantling the Department of Education.

Trump has long called to end the department, and, under Education Secretary Linda McMahon, his administration has reduced its size by half, alongside Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal government more broadly. An executive order moving to shutter the federal agency has been in the works for weeks, and Democratic leaders and education groups are united against the move.

“We should be focused on helping our kids with math and reading — the basics they need to succeed. Absolutely no one is asking for three out-of-touch billionaires to rip apart the Department of Education over some deranged far-right culture war,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a senior member and former chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“In taking a wrecking ball to the Department, Trump is making it harder for students to get help getting financial aid, jeopardizing the funding schools and families count on every day, and making it easier for predatory businesses to rip students off,” Murray added.

Trump’s executive order comes after the Education Department already laid off half of its employees. He is expected to order McMahon to dismantle the department as far as she is legally allowed.

The federal agency has some programs that are congressionally mandated — including its civil rights office, Title I and programs for student with disabilities — and can not be abolished without a change to the law.

But programs not in statute can be eliminated by the secretary, and conservatives argue McMahon can move required initiatives to other federal agencies, such as the civil rights office to the Department of Justice.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten only had four words in response to the news of Trump’s executive order: “See you in court.”

Though legal challenges are assured, the department’s defenders fear what could occur while the issue is litigated, which can take years.

“Legality aside, dismantling ED will exacerbate existing disparities, reduce accountability, and put low-income students, students of color, students with disabilities, rural students and English as a Second Language (ESL) students at risk,” said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), the ranking member on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) called Trump’s move “more bulls—.”

“We know you’re just trying to wear us out. But for the record, I am not overwhelmed. My zone isn’t flooded,” Smith said. “I will fight your illegal behavior until the cows come home, and I’m pretty sure the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve contacted my office since you started this nonsense are on the same page.”





