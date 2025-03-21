



President Trump on Friday quipped that a secret offer from King Charles III sounded good to him, following an invite from the king for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The president shared on Truth Social an article from the Sun, which reported that the king will make a “secret offer” to Trump during the visit. The reporting claims the offer could be to reduce tensions between the White House and Canada and could be to include the U.S. as an “associate member” of the Commonwealth.

“I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!” Trump said in response to the reporting.

Canada is part of the Commonwealth of Nations, which it joined in 1931 to mark its historic link to the United Kingdom. Charles is the head of the commonwealth, which comprises 56 countries.

When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the White House last month, he told the president that he was invited for a state visit and brought a letter from Charles.

Trump later cut off talk during a press conference with Starmer about his desire to make Canada “the 51st state.” A reporter asked the prime minister whether he discussed with Trump his “repeated statements of desire to annex Canada” and whether Charles has expressed any concern with Trump’s remarks.

Starmer insisted there was no daylight between the two leaders on top issues, adding that they didn’t address Canada before Trump ended the conversation.





