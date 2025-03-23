



Princeton professor Robert P. George said Sunday he does “not expect” President Trump “to defy a direct order of the Supreme Court.”

“I do not expect, as some people expect, President Trump, to defy a direct order of the Supreme Court. He may defy the district judge on the grounds that the district judge is now trenching upon executive power under the Constitution, getting out of his own lane, usurping the authority of the president,” George told NewsNation’s Chris Stirewalt on “The Hill Sunday,” referencing a judge on an immigration case the White House has recently been battling.

President Trump’s administration has recently spent weeks going after U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg. A little more than a week ago, administration officials rebuffed Boasberg’s oral order to bring back or stop Venezuelan migrant flights on their way to a Salvadoran prison.

Administration officials have gone after Boasberg both in and out of court, minimizing his authority on the matter and on multiple occasions refusing to give information that was requested in court.

Last week, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back in a rare public statement after a call from Trump to impeach Boasberg.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” Roberts said in the previous statement.





