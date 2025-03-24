



The Trump administration is ending legal status for more than 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to a notice posted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS said it would be rescinding “categorical parole programs for inadmissible aliens” from the listed countries and their immediate family members.

It’s the latest move from the administration cracking down on immigration and rescinding Biden-era policies.

“Over the previous two years, DHS has implemented programs through which inadmissible aliens who are citizens or nationals of designated countries, and their immediate family members, could request authorization to travel to the United States in order to be considered for parole into the country,” the notice said.

Migrants in the programs have been told they have to leave the country by April 24, which is 30 days after the notice is officially published on the Federal Register.

The department teased in January that it would be phasing out parole programs that allow some people to temporarily live and work in the country.

“The Biden-Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country. This was all stopped on day one of the Trump Administration,” the department said in a statement.

The parole programs previously allowed a migrant to stay in the U.S. for up to two years. People were required to apply online and have to go through background checks and have someone financially sponsor them.





