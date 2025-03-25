



Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) should apologize to Tesla shareholders over comments she made calling “for Elon to be taken down.”

“On March 29th it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett said in an event livestreamed last Thursday by a protest group pushing for Tesla owners to sell their cars and people who own Tesla stock to get rid of it.

Bondi shot back at Crockett’s comments on Fox News’s “Hannity” on Monday.

“After she said that about Elon, she said, ‘Well, I didn’t mean violence,’ but, however, your words have consequences,” Bondi told Sean Hannity.

“And what happened after she said that about Elon Musk, she’s a Texan, in her — in her own home state, after she said that, this morning, three explosive devices were found in Austin, Texas,” the attorney general added. “So, she needs to unequivocally denounce the violence, she must apologize immediately, not only to all Texans, but to our country, to the American shareholders of Tesla, because she is promoting violence.”

On Monday, incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin amid widespread protests against Tesla at showrooms and charging stations across the country. The FBI, in response, launched a task force in response to the wave of vandalism and arson incidents targeting the automotive company.

Crockett has been a notable voice among Democrats resisting moves from Musk in his capacity as a senior adviser to President Trump and as the figure head behind an effort to root out waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government.

The Texas Democrat also delivered a harsh and explicit message aimed at Musk last month when asked about she would tell Musk if she could speak to the tech billionaire.

“If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?” a reporter asked in a clip that gained significant traction on social media.

“F— off,” Crockett said in response.

The Hill has reached out to Crockett’s office for comment.





