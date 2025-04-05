



Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) said he will bring articles of impeachment against President Trump in the next 30 days, telling protestors at an anti-Trump rally in Washington that he does not “deserve” to hold the executive office.

“We need a Senate that will convict him this time, and I want you to know, from my heart, from my heart, I understand that he is a Goliath. He is a Goliath. He has control of the generals in the military. He has control of the Justice Department. He has control of the Republican Party, but my friends, my friends, for every Goliath, there is a David,” Green said while addressing demonstrators at D.C.’s “Hands Off!” rally on Saturday.

“And I want you to know, Mr. President, this David is going to bring articles of impeachment against you within the next 30 days. Within the next 30 days, I’m bringing articles of impeachment. I’m coming for you. Mr. President, this David is coming for you,” the Texas Democrat said.

Green, who vowed to bring articles of impeachment against Trump roughly two months ago, argued that Trump does not “deserve the office” he holds.

“You can’t be entrusted with liberty and justice for all. You can’t be entrusted with government of the people by the people for the people. I’m coming for you. I’m your David. God bless you,” Green said.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston told The Hill in an emailed statement that Trump’s “position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.”

“Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors,” Huston said.

On Feb. 5, Green said during his speech on the House floor that he would file articles of impeachment against Trump after the commander-in-chief suggested that the U.S. should take over the Gaza Strip.

“Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America,” Green said at the time. He reiterated a similar message on Saturday, saying that the war-torn enclave “is not going to become a resort. There must be a home for the Palestinian people.”

Green spearheaded several longshot impeachment attempts during Trump’s first White House term that did not go far.

The Texas Democrat was censured by the House on Feb. 2 for disrupting Trump’s Feb. 4 joint address to Congress. The House adopted the measure with a 224-198-2 vote, and Green became the 28th House member to be rebuked by the lower chamber.

Updated at 5:56 p.m. ET.





Source link