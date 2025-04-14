



Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) announced his bid for Senate on Monday, becoming the first major Republican to jump into the race, just months after narrowly losing to Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.).

“As your next senator, I won’t just represent Michigan, I’ll fight for it,” Rogers said in a launch video, pledging to “stand with President Trump.”

“We will deliver on the mandate given to him by the American people,” he said. “For me, it will always be America and Michigan first. Rewarding hard work and investing in the skilled trades, cutting wasteful spending, lowering the cost of gas, groceries, and prescription drugs.”

“Alongside President Trump, I’ll fight to bring good, high-paying manufacturing jobs back to Michigan and I guarantee we’ll protect Social Security for our seniors,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-N.D.) and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott (R-S.C.) threw their support behind Rogers shortly after his launch on Monday.

“We need him in the U.S. Senate to help achieve President Trump’s America First agenda and to bring manufacturing and good-paying jobs back to Michigan,” Thune said in a statement.

Scott said, “I know we will add this seat to President Trump’s Senate Majority in 2026.”

Rogers lost his bid for former Rep. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat by less than 20,000 voters last year when he ran against Slotkin, also a former House member. Trump narrowly won the state against Vice President Harris at the top of the ticket.

Rogers was recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) last cycle and received endorsements from high-profile Republicans including Trump.

He previously represented Michigan’s 8th Congressional District in the House from 2001 to 2015, serving as chair of the House Intelligence Committee at the end of his tenure.

The race to replace Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) stands to be one of the most competitive races of the cycle, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating it a “toss-up.”

Rogers’ announcement comes weeks after Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) announced her bid for the seat. McMorrow cited the “fear and anger and uncertainty” facing the country as her motivation for launching her Senate bid. McMorrow’s campaign raised $1 million within 24 hours of her entrance into the race.





