



The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) chief information officer said he is leaving the agency later this month, announcing his departure shortly before the April 15 tax-filing deadline, multiple outlets reported Monday evening.

Rajiv Uppal, who has served in the role since early 2024, announced in an email to staff that he will depart the tax-collecting agency on April 28, according to reports.

“It’s been an honor to serve as your Chief Information Officer for two filing seasons, and I’m tremendously proud of the work we’ve done together to modernize how we deliver, support mission outcomes and navigate change,” Uppal reportedly said in the email.

The Hill has reached out to IRS’s spokesman for comment.

Uppal, who has over 25 years of Information technology experience in both the private and public sectors, is another high-level departure from the agency that has been targeted by President Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The duo has looked to slash thousands of IRS workers.

Last week, the IRS’s acting commissioner Melanie Krause resigned after a deal was struck to share migrants’ tax data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agency fired more than 6,700 workers in February. The workers were labeled as probationary. More than 5,000 of the workers were part of the collection staff and auditors who worked on tax compliance issues.

Kaschit Pandya, IRS’s chief technology office will succeed Uppal for now, according to Bloomberg Tax, which first reported on the upcoming departure.

Before working as the IRS’s chief information officer, Uppal held the same title at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.





Source link