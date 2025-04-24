



Former national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday dismissed President Trump’s claim that he has “no favorites” in the ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“Well, of course he’s got favorites and his favorite is not Russia, his favorite is [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, whom he thinks is his friend,” Bolton said late Wednesday during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source.”

Bolton, a frequent Trump critic, argued that the commander-in-chief has made “major” concessions to Russia, pointing to the president’s previous comments that Ukraine is “unlikely” to get all of their land back and that it is not practical for the Eastern European country to join the NATO military alliance.

Trump, however, did not say whether he wants Ukraine to recognize Russia’s occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

“Look, I just want to see the war end. I don’t care,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“If they’re both happy, they both signed an agreement, I have no favorites,” he added. “I don’t want to have any favorites. I want to have a deal done.”

Earlier in the day, the president said that the administration is not pressuring Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Kremlin’s.

“Nobody is asking [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Bolton, in conversation with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, called the administration’s approach to Russia and peace talks a “critical mistake” for the U.S.

The president voiced displeasure with Putin after Russia launched a barrage of airstrikes and drone attacks on Kyiv, killing nine people while more than 70 were injured. The attack came just after the president lavished criticism on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump said Thursday morning on Truth Social. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!

Bolton argued that Trump’s pressure on Ukraine “basically lays down central elements of what Russia already wants and that has affected the negotiations, which, by the way, have been more about a ceasefire than a permanent peace settlement,” adding that a “permanent deal is a long way away.”

While Trump administration has been in talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials in an attempt to broker a deal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President Vance have both signaled that the U.S. could distance itself from the ceasefire talks if an agreement isn’t reached soon.





