



President Trump on Sunday urged Republicans to clamp down on protesters at town halls, saying they should be “immediately ejected” from the room and GOP lawmakers hosting the events “should not treat them nicely.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused “Radical Left Democrats” of “paying a fortune to have people infiltrate the Town Halls” of GOP members of Congress.

“These Great Patriot Politicians should not treat them nicely. Have them immediately ejected from the room – They are disruptors and troublemakers,” Trump wrote.

Trump urged Republicans holding town halls to push back against the idea that members of the president’s party are voicing concerns at public events.

“You must allow your audience to know what you are up against, or else they will think they are Republicans, and that there is dissension in the Party,” Trump wrote in his post. “There is not, there is only LOVE and UNITY. Republicans are happy with what is taking place in our Country. We all love America!”

The comments come as many Republican lawmakers have encountered fierce opposition to some Trump administration policies at town halls in recent months — leading some party leaders to advise members to avoid holding in-person town halls, noting they could be hijacked by “paid protesters” and Democratic activists.

However, a number of Republican lawmakers have continued to hold in-person events for constituents. At Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) town hall earlier this month, at least six people were removed. Three were arrested, including two individuals whom police used stun guns to detain.

Last week, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) had a number of tense exchanges at an event, when he defended some of Trump’s policies. He also was cheered by some in the crowd.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) also got in a heated exchange at a town hall earlier this month, when he was pressed about the status of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland resident and Salvadoran native the administration deported to his home country last month.





