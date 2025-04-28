Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

President Trump’s dialogue with the markets

David Goldman assesses that the Trump administration’s trial-and-error approach has shown that a proposed 145% on Chinese imports would be economically damaging to the US economy. Meanwhile, Beijing appears resilient, reducing its export dependence on US markets.

US patience wears thin as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire hopes fade

James Davis analyzes the worsening diplomatic impasse in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting that US patience with the stalled ceasefire talks is running thin. Though Putin cautiously keeps negotiations open, the Kremlin continues to pursue battlefield gains.

Japan slow-walking Trump’s trade talks

Scott Foster unpacks Japan’s increasingly tense trade negotiations with the United States, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and negotiator Ryosei Akazawa resist pressure for a quick deal despite mounting tariff threats and declining trust in the US as a reliable ally.