



Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) said Wednesday that the U.S. will not “survive” if it’s not put on “sustainable fiscal paths.”

“If we don’t put our country on sustainable fiscal paths, we are going to be not be able to survive as a country,” Spartz said on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight.”

Spartz’s comments came on the same day that she and over two dozen Republicans warned House GOP leadership that a key bill being crafted in Congress to push forward President Trump’s agenda “must not add to the deficit.”

When co-host Symone Sanders Townsend pressed on whether she would “vote for a bill that has any cuts to Medicaid,” Spartz responded that she is “trying to improve it.”

“So, we actually want to make sure that Medicaid is better for the people that it’s intended to,” Spartz said.

In the Wednesday letter to their leadership, the House Republicans reaffirmed that their backing of the president’s “big, beautiful bill” being put together in their chamber relies on “at minimum” the proposal’s “strict adherence” to the House’s blueprint for the plan.

“Under the House’s framework, the reconciliation bill must not add to the deficit. The House budget resolution assumes that enacting President Trump’s agenda, including extending the 2017 tax cuts, will generate $2.5 trillion in additional revenue through economic growth,” the Republicans said in the letter.

According to an analysis released by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday, millions would lose health insurance coverage via various Republican options to cut Medicaid spending to fund the president’s domestic policy agenda.





