



President Trump said that he signed an executive order Friday to formally launch a self-deportation program to further incentivize migrants living in the United States illegally to leave the country.

“We are making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens to leave America. Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country,” Trump said in a video that was posted on social media Friday.

The president said that illegal migrants can book a free flight to any country, except the U.S., but he also warned that if they do not leave, they will face “severe consequences.”

“Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including significant jail time, enormous financial penalties, confiscation of all property, garnishment of all wages, imprisonment and incarceration and sudden deportation, in a place, and manner solely of our discretion,” Trump said Friday.

The commander-in-chief stated the administration is “adding a very important exit bonus for illegals to further incentivize their self deportation,” claiming it will save the American taxpayers “billions and billions of dollars.”

The executive order came just days after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the administration would give a $1,000 payment to migrants if they “self-deport” using the CBP Home app.

The migrants would be paid once their arrival in another country is confirmed through the app, according to DHS.

“Illegal aliens submitting their intent to voluntarily self-deport in CBP Home will also be deprioritized for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure,” DHS said on Monday.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) cautioned against taking the payment and advised migrants to first speak to an attorney.

“AILA cautions individuals when reviewing the announcement to understand it is deceptive and gives people the impression there are no consequences, such as being barred from returning in the future. No one should accept this without first obtaining good legal advice from an immigration attorney or other qualified representative,” AILA said.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration one of the highest priorities of his second White House term, vowing on the campaign trail and now in office to deport millions of migrants living in the U.S. illegally. His administration has deported north of 135,000 people in the first 100 days of his second Oval Office term.

Trump indicated Friday that if some of the migrants are “really good,” the federal government would assist them if they decide to return.

“So to all illegal aliens and book your free flight. Right now, we want you out of America, but if you’re really good. We’re going to try and help you get back in,” the president said.





Source link