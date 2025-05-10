



President Trump on Saturday morning signaled that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a slew of tit-for-tat strikes, with some targeting military bases.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

But the agreement came with a caveat: the other must reciprocate.

The growing tension between the two nuclear powers was sparked after they traded retaliatory attacks following a strike on Indian-controlled Kashmir, which led to the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists. India responded to the massacre by launching their own strike on Pakistan — which they blamed for the initial violence — earlier this week.

On Saturday, Pakistan said India targeted at least three of its air bases. Islamabad responded in kind, launching short-range missiles to several sites in India — including two air bases.

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called it a “powerful and well-coordinated response” to New Delhi’s “unprovoked aggression.” He also accused India of targeting the Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and killing innocent civilians.

“Today, we have delivered a resounding reply and avenged the blood of the innocent,” he said in a statement, according to CNN. “We are proud of our armed forces.”

India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri Singh, during a news conference Saturday, placed blame on Pakistan for the conflict that has brought the two nations to the brink of war.

“It is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocation and escalation,” Misri said, The New York Times reported. “In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion.”

Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also said on Saturday that India is committed to “non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to both India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, urging both sides to find a way to de-escalate and re-establish “direct communication to avoid miscalculation.”

Rubio also proposed U.S. support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes, according to the State Department’s readout of the calls.

A group of G7 foreign ministers have also called for the situation to simmer down

“We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” they said in a joint statement on Saturday. “We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome.”

The news comes a day after Vice President Vance suggested the U.S. would not get involved if more conflict arose, calling it “none of our business.”





