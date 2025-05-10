



President Trump has recently discussed future trade deals with foreign partners amidst uncertainty about the global and national marketplace due to tariffs, which could cause consumer prices to skyrocket.

This week, the White House secured its first agreement with the United Kingdom since the rollout of the “Liberation Day” levies.

The deal will allow U.S. farmers to sell more beef and agricultural products overseas in Great Britain and Ireland, while a 10 percent tax on imports from the countries still stands. British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson may champion the details of the trade policy during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

U.S. automakers urged the president to redirect his focus on a trade deal with neighboring nations like Canada and Mexico, where their vehicles’ plants are based. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick may speak to any pending financial negotiations and proposals on the horizon during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Fox News’s “Fox News Sunday.”

On Friday, Trump suggested the tariffs on China, the world’s second-largest economy, could soon come down. He toyed with the idea of an 80 percent duty on the Asian nation in a Truth Social post.

A day later, Lutnick confirmed a trade deal with China is a top priority for the administration ahead of scheduled talks in Switzerland with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the country’s high-ranking officials as the Trump administration seeks to end conflict.

The president will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday as efforts to end the war in Gaza remain underway.

The travel comes as Western allies, including the U.S., are prodding the Kremlin for an “immediate, full and unconditional” 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov will likely speak to the response charted by Russian President Vladimir Putin during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We have to think this through. It is a new development,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN Saturday. “But trying to pressure us is quite useless,” he added.

The Trump administration has worked to curb violence in the region for months to no avail.

The late Pope Francis frequently prayed for peace across the globe as signs of turmoil continued to increase. His successor, Pope Leo XIV, will now take over his intercessory role for the Catholic Church.

The newly elected pontiff is the first American pope in history. Pope Leo XIV, a Vanderbilt graduate and native of Chicago, has been the subject of media headlines for days as the country marvels over his childhood and background in service.

Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University, will likely speak to the alumni’s new role in his appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Please see the full list of Sunday Show appearances below:

News Nation “The Hill Sunday:” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

ABC’s “This Week:” Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

NBC’s “Meet the Press:” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

CNN’s “State of the Union:” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; former Gov. Chris Sununu, (R-N.H.); Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation:” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, (D-N.M.); Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas); Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago; British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson; Sam Rose, director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency Affairs in Gaza

Fox News’ “Fox News Sunday:” Lutnick; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Rep. Jared Moskowitz, (D-Fla.)

Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures:” Kevin Hassett, National Economic Council Director

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.); Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader; Frank Bisignano, Social Security Administration Commissioner





