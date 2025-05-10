CHICLAYO, Peru — Walkiria Garcia was 14 years old when she made her confirmation in the Catholic Church, an already significant religious sacrament made even more unforgettable by the man officiating it, Robert Prevost, who a decade later would become Pope Leo XIV.

To many Peruvians, however, Leo is more than the first pope from the U.S. He is also the first Peruvian pope.

Pope Leo, born on the South Side of Chicago, first arrived in Peru in 1985 as a missionary. For 10 years, he taught canon law in Trujillo, immersing himself in the local culture and community.

Though he returned to Chicago to lead the Augustinian order in the Midwest, he couldn’t stay away for too long. In 2014, he moved to Chiclayo, Peru, where he served as an apostolic administrator, bishop and later archbishop. He even became a naturalized Peruvian citizen in 2015.

Now, Garcia has one message for the new pontiff: “Don’t change.”

Garcia, now 24, recalls her first encounter with Leo at her Augustinian school, saying she felt like he was more of a friend than an authority figure.

That’s because Leo was “fun,” and was frequently seen playing games with the students in addition to speaking to them about religious topics.

Garcia said the former bishop shared messages of love and openness with the students, in line with their Augustinian beliefs.

“We can always return and we can always change our life,” Garcia said.

Leo’s deep bond with Peruvians is rooted in his embrace of their customs. Garcia fondly remembers seeing him at cultural festivals, serving food and participating in traditions. “He was Peruvian,” Garcia said.

In his first speech as pope, Leo expressed gratitude to the people of Chiclayo, highlighting the city’s influence on his journey.

Garcia connected with Leo again in a chance encounter during a 2021 flight, where they reminisced about her confirmation and school days.

Garcia hopes that Leo will “follow the Francis message,” continuing to “love all people” and embracing members of the LGBTQ community. She would like to see him continue his work with children and young adults, just as he did in Chiclayo.

“He is our first Peruvian pope,” Garcia said.

Stephanie Gosk reported from Chiclayo, Peru, and Viola Flowers reported from New York City.