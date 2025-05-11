



A recent survey found transgender issues to be a relatively strong point for President Trump, who has issued several executive orders on the controversial topics since retaking the Oval Office.

Respondents to a recent AP-NORC poll expressed higher support for Trump’s transgender policies than for his presidency generally, with 52 percent of all Americans expressing support for his transgender policies and 41 percent supporting his presidency.

Among Democrats, 9 percent said they approve of the job he’s done as president and 19 percent approved of his handling of transgender issues. Independents expressed 27 percent and 48 percent, respectively, and Republicans showed the highest support for both, at 83 and 90 percent approval, respectively.

Among specific transgender issues, respondents appeared more split on their support.

About 4 in 10 people approved of requiring public school teachers to report to parents if their children identify as a different gender ideology at school. About 3 in 10 opposed requiring it, and a similar portion of respondents were neutral on the issue.

When polled about transgender people serving in the military, 37 percent approved of allowing them to serve, 26 percent opposed and 36 percent were neutral.

Sixty-eight of those surveyed said whether a person is a man or woman is determined by a person’s sex at birth, aligning with Trump’s ideology. Democrats represented the highest percentage of people who said it is not necessarily dictated by their sex at birth.

Trump’s approval rating saw a bump recently, according to polling trackers at Decision Desk HQ, who reported Wednesday that his net approval rating was 2.9 percentage points better than his average on April 30.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted May 1-5 among 1,175 adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.





