Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sleep is important to thrive in life, but it is often disregarded as a vital component of any success journey. The energy you gain from a full night’s sleep can help you make sound decisions, manage stress and maintain emotional stability.

As a leader, this energy is your powerhouse, which is closely linked to the quality of your sleep and the effective stress release by your nervous system. Having a sound sleep isn’t only health advice; it’s tactical entrepreneurial advice, as you are more likely to make logical instead of impulsive decisions if you have had a good night’s sleep.

What is REM sleep, and how can it help?

REM sleep is important in developing emotional regulation and mental clarity. REM stands for rapid eye movement. During this stage of sleep, your eyes move rapidly as you dream. Increased blood pressure, heart rate, respiration and brain activity are its defining characteristics.

The brain processes unresolved emotions and trauma during this stage, so leaders who concentrate on getting enough REM sleep are more likely to remain composed and grounded, particularly under pressure. Additionally, this stage fosters creativity and problem-solving skills, enabling leaders to respond to obstacles rather than just react to them.

Leaders who don’t get enough REM sleep may be more likely to have emotional outbursts or make fast decisions, which can have a detrimental effect on team morale and decision-making. Getting enough REM sleep enhances brain clarity and emotional resilience, two qualities that are essential for good leadership.

Related: The No-Excuse Approach to Sleep and Work Performance for Entrepreneurs

What is deep sleep, and how can it help?

Deep sleep is a curative stage of sleep where the body goes through physical repair and recovery. This stage helps rebuild the muscles, strengthen the immune system and boost energy levels. Deep sleep may prove to be an anti-aging serum for the leaders, which can promote endurance and well-being. It makes them wake up refreshed and energized. They feel a boost in their stamina and focus needed to lead effectively for the whole day.

Solutions for better sleep

If you want to recharge your “leadership battery” by improving your sleep, especially REM and deep sleep, try developing these habits:

1. Maintain regular sleep schedules

A proper sleep-wake schedule can help regulate your circadian rhythm, hence ensuring REM and deep sleep. You have enhanced emotional regulation and sound decision-making power if you follow the same routine of going to bed and waking up in the morning, including on the weekends.

2. Exercise regularly (but time it right)

You can improve your sleep quality and increase your REM time with regular exercise or any other physical activity. However, it is important to avoid rigorous workouts near bedtime as they can delay sleep.

3. Create a comforting night routine

Setting up a relaxing, consistent pre-sleep routine will assist your brain in recognizing when it’s time to relax. At least half an hour before going to bed, stop engaging in stimulating activities like watching TV or using your phone. Rather, engage in mental relaxation techniques like journaling, reading a soothing book or meditation.

4. Improve your sleep environment

A soothing and comfortable sleep environment can improve your sleep quality. You can make use of blackout curtains, white noise machines or earplugs to create a cool, dark and quiet environment in your bedroom.

5. Practice stress reduction techniques

Anxiety and stress can be a great hindrance to REM and deep sleep. Stress-reduction techniques like breath work, meditation and gentle yoga before bedtime can help alleviate your nervous system and ensure a smooth transition to restorative sleep.

6. Journal to release mental clutter

Writing down your ideas or unresolved problems before bed helps you declutter your mind, which facilitates relaxation and sleep. Leaders can especially benefit from this technique, which helps them decompress from the day and prepare for a better night’s sleep.

Related: 8 Reasons Sleep Is Crucial for Entrepreneurs and Leaders

Find what works for you

Although the given strategies are supported by research, it is an important factor to consider that everyone has different sleep requirements. These suggestions can be a starting point toward sound sleep. You need to be your own scientist by experimenting with what works best for you. Everyone’s body and nervous system respond differently. Observe the impact of different habits on you and improvise them as per your body’s needs intended to enhance your focus, energy and emotional balance for effective leadership.

Conclusion

The quality of your sleep has an impact on your energy levels, emotional stability and cognitive performance, all of which are critical for effective leadership. Keeping an eye on your sleeping patterns and making necessary adjustments will position you for success as a leader. These habits will improve your health and your capacity to react intelligently and effectively at work, from maximizing the amount of time you spend sleeping to developing nightly routines that promote the vital stages of sleep (REM and deep sleep).