US president Donald Trump will announce a sweeping change in US trade policy on Wednesday, with “reciprocal tariffs” targeting nations that charge duties on US goods or have practices the White House considers unfair, reported CNBC. These tariffs on April 2 have been promoted by Trump as America’s “liberation day,” as per the report.

Although Trump has hyped up the announcement, a lot of the essential facts remain unknown, such as which countries will be most affected, according to CNBC. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has referred to a group he characterizes as the “Dirty 15” — the 15% of countries that handle most of US trade but charge high tariffs or other trade obstacles to American products, reported CNBC. These nations might bear the largest share of the new actions, but he did not name them in public, as per the report.

Besides, Trump’s National Economic Council director, Kevin Hassett, indicated that the administration is targeting 10 to 15 nations that account for most of America’s trillion-dollar trade deficit, reported CNBC. Again, the specific nations were not mentioned, but US Commerce Department data offer some hints, as per the report.

In 2024, the US recorded the biggest trade deficit with China, then nations such as the European Union, Mexico, and Vietnam, reported CNBC. The other top nations that have high trade imbalances with the US are Germany, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and India, as per the report.

According to CNBC, 21 nations have been highlighted by the Office of the US Trade Representative, which had asked for public feedback before making recommendations to the President on which countries to target.

Countries That May Be Impacted

The countries which could potentially be facing the new tariffs are many of the countries in the Group of 20, as well as other “economies that have the largest trade deficits in goods with the United States,” reported CNBC.The CNBC reported that, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Mexico, could be impacted. It also mentioned Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Vietnam, according to CNBC.

How many countries will be targeted by the tariffs?

The exact details are not known. But there are indications that around 10 to 15 countries could be affected.



When will the tariffs be announced?

US president Donald Trump will announce these tariffs on Wednesday, April 2.

