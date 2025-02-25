Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard has resigned.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pritchard said it had been a “hugely difficult decision for me to stand down”.

She added: “It has been an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history.”

Her decision follows criticism from MPs in recent weeks over her leadership of the struggling health service.

The Financial Times has previously reported that the Labour government will seek to tighten Whitehall control over the NHS.

Pritchard, a veteran of the health service, had held the role since 2021. Her departure was first reported by the Guardian.

This is a developing story