Manchester United have clinched Champions League qualification at the expense of rivals Manchester City thanks to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

United, down to 10 players after Aoife Mannion was sent off in the 69th minute, pulled off a dramatic comeback from two goals down to earn a crucial draw, securing the point they needed to guarantee a top-three finish. The result also confirmed Arsenal’s place in the European competition next season.

The draw leaves City four points behind, ending their hopes of overtaking United or Arsenal, who are on 45 points with two games remaining. City needed a win to keep their top-three chances alive and to push United into a must-win scenario on the final day.

City’s campaign has been marked by inconsistency, including a 4-2 defeat to United in the previous Manchester Derby. The club also parted ways with former manager Gareth Taylor mid-season amid a difficult run of form. An injury crisis added to their struggles, sidelining key players including England duo Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood, though both returned to the XI for the derby.

Manchester United have secured a UWCL spot for next season. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

They reached the quarterfinal of the Champions League this season, winning the first leg 2-0 but lost out to Chelsea after The Blues responded with a 3-0 victory in the second leg.

United secured passage to the continental competition after a second-place finish in the 2022-23 season however they failed to make it past the qualification stage, losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners, who have reached the Champions League final this season, take on Brighton on Monday. A win would secure a second place finish ahead of the final game of the season where they face United.

Chelsea have already wrapped up the title, their sixth in a row, with two games to spare to mark domestic victory for Sonia Bompastor.