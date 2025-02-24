The depth of the United States was on display in a 2-1 win over Australia in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday that puts the Americans in position for a sixth straight SheBelieves Cup title.

Despite replacing all 11 starters from a 2-0 victory against Colombia in the tournament opener on Thursday, the U.S. immediately pounced on Australia on a goal by Lynn Biyendolo just 42 seconds into the match.

Michelle Cooper made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, six minutes after entering the match, for her first U.S. goal before Michelle Heyman scored for Australia in the 80th minute.

“It was absolutely surreal,” Cooper said. “I looked at [teammate Ally Sentnor] and I said, ‘I’m so sorry’ because I basically stole it from her. But she was like, ‘It’s OK, I’m happy for you.’ So it felt great.”

The final match of the four-team tournament is in San Diego on Wednesday when the U.S. plays Japan for a shot at winning the SheBelieves Cup for the eighth time in 10 years.

Japan and the U.S. each have six points, but the Japanese — following a 4-0 win over Australia on Thursday and a 4-1 victory vs. Colombia on Sunday — own the goal difference tiebreaker. They are plus-7, the Americans are plus-3.

The U.S. struck first when Biyendolo (formerly Williams) charged toward goal to convert a cross by Jaedyn Shaw for her 22nd international goal.

USWNT players celebrate after scoring a goal against Australia in the SheBelieves Cup.

Cooper, who made her debut against Colombia, was in the right place at the right time to double the score. Ally Sentnor lost her dribble in the box but Cooper was there to put the ball in the back of net.

Heyman made it interesting on a score from the middle of the box off a cross by Hayley Raso.

Goalkeeper Teagan Micah kept the Aussies close with a save on Sentnor in the 88th minute.

Making 11 changes has happened six times in 758 matches in USWNT history, but it was the first time in 25 years.

Mandy McGlynn was in goal for the United States as Hayes continues to consider a top goalkeeper following Alyssa Naeher’s retirement last year.

Hayes has been bringing in new players and tinkering with lineups ahead of Women’s World Cup qualification next year, and Cooper appreciated the opportunity.

“I just want to get to know the players and build good connections and get to know the staff, to hopefully build a relationship and build their trust in me to be on this team,” Cooper said.

Sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson started, marking the fourth time in U.S. history that sisters have started a match together, with the other three being done by Kristie and Samantha Mewis.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this story.