The 2025 IndyCar season kicks off with the St. Petersburg race, marking the first event of the series. Keep reading to find essential details, including race dates, times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is IndyCar St. Petersburg?

The first race of the 2025 IndyCar season will start at 12 p.m. ET on March 2nd, 2025.

Where will the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg be ran?

The race will take place on a temporary course in downtown St. Petersburg. The circuit is 1.8 miles long and has 14 turns.

How can I watch IndyCar St. Petersburg? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 IndyCar St. Petersburg race will be broadcast live on FOX.

Take a look at the next face of INDYCAR, Pato O’Ward | INDYCAR on FOX

How can I stream IndyCar St. Petersburg?

The 2025 IndyCar St. Petersburg race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App .

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch IndyCar on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.