Lionel Messi struck the emphatic final goal as Inter Miami snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday.

Messi found the net for the first tome in nearly a month with an unstoppable left-footed strike from the center of the box following a one-two with Telasco Segovia midway through the second half to make sure of a much-needed victory for Miami.

It was Miami’s first game since losing both legs of its Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal with the Vancouver Whitecaps to see its hopes dashed of a first continental title.

In between, Javier Mascherano’s side had also lost in MLS for the first time this season, 4-3 at FC Dallas.

“I think that there is already a lot of frustration,” Mascherano told reporters afterward. “The most frustrated is me, the technical staff, the players, for not having reached the final. But we have to learn. I think we learn if in the future the results are different.

“Rome wasn’t builr in two days. And the reality is that there are high expectations and I have no problem that the demands are high. But the club has been here five years.

“Today we are here to focus on MLS, to go for first position. And then we know what comes with the Club World Cup and Leagues Cup.”

New York had allowed just nine goals in 10 matches before Miami put on an offensive show on Saturday, starting with Fafà Picault’s opening goal in the ninth minute.

Defender Marcelo Weigandt added a second on the half-hour mark before Luis Suárez found the net to end his nine-goal scoreless streak.

“The return of Luis Suárez scoring makes us happy because we know that strikers live off the goal,” Mascherano said. “It’s fundamental for their confidence.”

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting pulled a goal back for the Red Bulls shortly before halftime but Messi’s team-leading ninth goal of the season in all competitions ensured it would prove no more than a consolation.

The result left Miami fourth in the Eastern Conference, ahead of a trip to face Minnesota United in a week’s time.

The Red Bulls (4-4-3, 15 points) remain winless (0-3-2) on the road this season.

Information from ESPN’s Lizzy Becherano and Field Level Media contributed to this report.