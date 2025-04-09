Tigres held off a rally from the LA Galaxy to win 3-2 on Tuesday night in their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal second leg and advance to the semifinals.

The teams drew 0-0 in the opening leg in Carson, California, but it was all Tigres at the start of the second leg in the Liga MX side’s home ground of Estadio Universitario in Monterrey.

Nicolás Ibañez was left unmarked in the center of the box and headed home for the hosts’ first goal in the ninth minute. Uriel Antuna then finished off a quick counter-attack seconds later to make it 2-0 after a poor LA Galaxy giveaway from the restart.

Joseph Paintsil — playing in just his third game since returning from injury — cut into the deficit before halftime, using his blazing speed to outrun Tigres’ defense, round the keeper and fire into an open net.

Tigres players celebrate after scoring a goal against the LA Galaxy in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Galaxy had renewed hope to start the second half with the away goals rule in effect, but it was Tigres that took advantage of a frenzied opening 15 minutes and scored with a deft header by Rômulo that beat John McCarthy.

Carlos Garcés kept the visitors in the game, though, pouncing on a loose ball at the far post after a corner kick to poke home from close range and make it 3-2 with over a half-hour to play.

The Galaxy could not find an equalizer as the defending MLS Cup champions struggles continued this season. Greg Vanney’s side is dead last in the 15-team Western Conference table, with just two points from seven games played and no wins in the league this season.

Tigres, who are in the playoff positions in sixth place in the Liga MX Clausura, will face the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between Club América and Cruz Azul.