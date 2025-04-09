Israeli bombing across the Gaza Strip targeted a charity kitchen in Khan Younis on Monday [Getty]

Continued Israeli bombing across the Gaza Strip targeted a charity kitchen in Khan Younis on Monday, and close to a clinic in what should have been the safe zone of al-Mawasi.

At least 26 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday, with the toll including children.

On Wednesday, at least four Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an airstrike that targeted two tents and a home in southern and central Gaza.

A medical source also reported that two Palestinians were killed in a strike that targeted tents housing the displaced in Khan Younis, while an additional two were killed in an apartment building belonging to the al-Hajj family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the Israeli army is also continuing its policy of bombing residential buildings northwest of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The heavy bombardment comes as a Hamas leader reiterated the “need to reach a ceasefire” in Gaza, adding that they remain in contact with mediators however, no new truce proposals have been put forward.

Hussam Badran, one of Hamas’ political bureau members, added: “This war can not continue indefinitely. It is imperative to reach a ceasefire”.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also raised the alarm over the health situation in Gaza on Wednesday, stating that around 60,000 children in the enclave are at risk of severe health conditions.

The ministry added that Israel’s closing of land crossings could exacerbate the number of people suffering from malnutrition, and the lack of clean drinking water could also compound health issues.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Tuesday rejected Israel’s proposal to control and block aid deliveries coming into Gaza, stating it risks “further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour”.

“Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” he added.

He further described Gaza as a “killing field,” adding that “civilians are in an endless death loop”.

Israel has blocked all aid, food, medicine, and vital resources from entering Gaza for over a month since 2 March.

Over 51,700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since 7 October 2023. The war has plunged the Strip into a deep humanitarian crisis and levelled entire neighbourhoods.