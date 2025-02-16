The U.S. fully endorsed Israel’s war aims in Gaza on Sunday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying that Hamas “must be eradicated” and “cannot continue as a military or government force.”

Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem at the start of a regional tour as the first phase of a tenuous Israel-Hamas ceasefire expires in two weeks, with the second segment yet to be negotiated.

Rubio, on his first trip to the Middle East as the new top U.S. diplomat, told Netanyahu that “as long as [Hamas] stands as a force that can govern or as a force that can administer or as a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible.”

Rubio is likely to face continued opposition from Arab nations about U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza into neighboring countries and then for Israel to hand over the narrow territory along the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to the U.S. to own and redevelop.

While U.S. allies and adversaries alike have assailed Trump’s Gaza plan, Netanyahu has welcomed it, saying that he and Trump have a “common strategy” for Gaza’s future.

Echoing Trump, the Israeli leader said “the gates of hell would be open” if Hamas does not release dozens of remaining hostages abducted in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, freed three hostages Saturday in exchange for nearly 400 Palestinians who had been jailed in Israel. But the militants continue to hold dozens of hostages they captured in the terror attack that killed 1,200 people.

Israel’s counteroffensive during 15 months of fighting in Gaza has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel, without proving evidence, says it has killed over 17,000 militants.





Rubio and Netanyahu met as the first phase of the ceasefire nears its end. In the second phase, the tentative plan calls for Hamas to release dozens of remaining hostages in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, drafting of a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. But the detailed terms of the deal have yet to be negotiated.

The tough U.S. stance aligning with Netanyahu’s position could complicate efforts to continue talks with Hamas, which, despite suffering heavy losses in the war, remains intact and in control of Gaza.

Some of Netanyahu’s supporters in the Israeli government want to continue the war when the first phase of the ceasefire ends but resuming it could endanger the lives of the remaining hostages.

Netanyahu has offered Hamas a chance to surrender and send its top leaders into exile, but Hamas has rejected such a scenario.

Meanwhile, despite the ceasefire largely holding, the Israeli military said it carried out an airstrike early Sunday on people who approached its forces in southern Gaza.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said the strike killed three of its policemen while they were securing the entry of aid trucks near Rafah, on the Egyptian border.





Hamas described the attack as a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and accused Netanyahu of trying to sabotage the deal.

During his tour of the region, Rubio was not scheduled to meet with any Palestinian officials.

Egypt says it is hosting an Arab summit on Feb. 27, and is working with other countries on a counterproposal that would allow for Gaza to be rebuilt without removing its population. Human rights groups say the expulsion of Palestinians would likely violate international law.

Arab nations have long called for creation of an independent Palestinian state to exist alongside Israel, which the U.S. has also supported. But Netanyahu opposes a two-state solution and U.S. ownership of Gaza also would likely end the possibility of a Palestinian state encompassing Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Egypt has warned that any mass influx of Palestinians from Gaza would undermine its nearly half-century-old peace treaty with Israel, a cornerstone of American influence in the region.

Rubio is also set to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates was the leading force behind the 2020 Abraham Accords in which four Arab states normalized relations with Israel during Trump’s first White House term. Trump hopes to expand the accords to include Saudi Arabia, potentially offering closer U.S. defense ties, but the kingdom has said it will not normalize relations with Israel without a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press.