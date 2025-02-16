MOSCOW – Ukrainian drone attacks killed four people in two incidents in Russia’s Belgorod border region on Sunday, the regional governor said.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a woman died on the spot in an attack near the border, southeast of the regional administrative centre of Belgorod.
Three men were killed later in a similar attack further east, also near the border. All four were travelling in cars.
Belgorod has frequently come under Ukrainian shelling during the nearly three-year-old conflict. REUTERS
