MOSCOW – Ukrainian drone attacks killed four people in two incidents in Russia’s Belgorod border region on Sunday, the regional governor said.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a woman died on the spot in an attack near the border, southeast of the regional administrative centre of Belgorod.

Three men were killed later in a similar attack further east, also near the border. All four were travelling in cars.

Belgorod has frequently come under Ukrainian shelling during the nearly three-year-old conflict. REUTERS

