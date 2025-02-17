The U.S. military said Sunday it killed a member of an Al-Qaeda affiliate organization in a precision airstrike in Syria.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it conducted the strike Saturday “in Northwest Syria targeting and killing a senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an al-Qaida affiliate,” according to a statement on X.

CENTCOM did not identify its target.

The strike was conducted “to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel” from the United States and allies, the statement continued.

On Jan. 30, CENTCOM killed another senior operative in Hurras al-Din, Muhammad Salah al-Zabir, in an airstrike.

The U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group said Hurras al-Din was founded in February 2018.

It did not publicly confirm its allegiance to al-Qaida until its dissolution announcement last month.

The United States designated Hurras al-Din as a terrorist organization in 2019 and has offered financial rewards for information on several of its members.

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region,” CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement.