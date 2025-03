Israeli hostages recently released from Gaza are speaking about the difficult conditions they were forced to endure during 16 months of captivity by U.S.- designated terror group Hamas. They say they were starved, and the men were tortured. Many credit U.S. President Donald Trump for winning their freedom and hope his efforts will lead to the release of the remaining hostages soon. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen.