Late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny died “because he fought for democracy and freedom in Russia,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the first anniversary of the opposition leader’s death.

Navalny died in a Russian Arctic penal colony on February 16 last year. His supporters believe his death came following direct orders from the Kremlin.

Russian authorities never fully explained how the charismatic dissident died. They only said the death happened while he was walking in the prison yard.

Alexei Navalny, Putin’s relentless Russian critic — archive To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What did Scholz say about Navalny?

In a post on social media platform X marking his anniversary, Scholz hailed the late Navalny’s work, describing it as “all the more brave” in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on the opposition.

“Putin brutally combats freedom and its defenders,” Scholz said.

Navalny, meanwhile, possessed courage which “made a difference and reaches far beyond his death,” the German leader added.

Plans to mark Navalny’s death anniversary

The late dissident’s supporters are due to mark the anniversary of his death. Some even visited his grave in Moscow, which could prompt reprisals from Russian authorities.

On some Russian pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, supporters have been warned against such a move.

Many commemorations are also scheduled outside Russia.

In Berlin, where Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya has been living in exile, an event where she is due to share memories of her late husband is planned. Many other Russian dissidents are now also based in the German capital.

Russia’s exiled opposition holds rally in Berlin To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Alex Berry