Some of the attacks were by Israeli settlers backed by soldiers.

Israeli forces and settlers have continued with their raids and attacks on civilians in various parts of the occupied West Bank, with at least five attacks on Saturday and overnight.

Here is a breakdown of the situation:

Raids:

Israeli forces raided the town of al-Issawiya, near occupied East Jerusalem, triggering confrontations with its residents, according to the town’s mayor, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reports. No injuries were reported.

Israeli soldiers backed by military vehicles stormed Salfit, a city near Jerusalem in the central West Bank, before raiding the home of former Palestinian prisoner Saeed Shtayeh and evicting his family. Shtayeh had been released from Israeli captivity on Saturday but exiled rather than allowed to go home.

Israeli forces stormed the village of Nabi Saleh near Ramallah, Wafa reported, quoting residents as saying several Israeli soldiers dispersed across the town.

Israeli forces also raided the town of el-Bireh near Ramallah, specifically the Jabal al-Tawil neighbourhood, and launched sound bombs and tear gas at residents.

They also set up a checkpoint between the village of Harmala and the town of Tuqu, near Bethlehem, stopping vehicles, conducting searches and firing sound bombs towards them.

The Israeli army has sent reinforcements to Tulkarem’s Nur Shams refugee camp, where it has been conducting a deadly, large-scale military operation against the camp and its residents.

Arrests:

Israeli forces arrested a young man, Ahmed Fraseeni, from the town of Arrabeh near the city of Jenin, prompting confrontations, and stormed the nearby village of Bir al-Basha. Jenin has witnessed a deadly raid and siege by Israeli forces in recent weeks that has so far killed some 25 Palestinians.

Israeli forces also detained two Palestinian children during the raids. The boys were identified as Ubade Gassan Azim and Zaid Nur Ferhat, who were taken from the villages of Qusra and Qaryut south of Nablus. Israeli soldiers often round up Palestinian boys.

Assaults: