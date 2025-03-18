The tensions had been building for weeks. But on Monday, the EU Council finally decided to impose sanctions on Rwandan military and government officials for their actions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The EU accuses Rwanda of fueling conflict by stationing troops in Eastern Congo and exploiting the region’s mineral wealth.

Rwanda’s reaction was swift and notably harsh. The country severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, its former colonial ruler, and gave Belgian diplomats just 48 hours to leave.

In a statement, the Rwandan Foreign Ministry said: “Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums […] in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region.”

Belgium’s role in pushing sanctions

The EU’s decision followed weeks of internal discussions, with member states divided over how to respond to Rwanda’s actions. Belgium emerged as the most vocal advocate for sanctions.

“There were discussions on various sanctions and which form these could take, and Belgium was clearly the lead in this,” said Kristof Titeca, a professor of international development at the University of Antwerp, in an interview with DW.

Belgium’s foreign minister, Maxime Prévot, explained in a statement that his country’s aim has never been “to stigmatize or weaken Rwanda, but rather to make it aware of the troubled games it is playing in Eastern Congo and to raise international awareness.” The country has now decided to respond in kind and expelled its Rwandan diplomats.

Colonial legacy?

Why did Belgium play such a prominent role in pushing for sanctions? Some critics argue that Belgium, as the former colonial power in the DRC, may feel compelled by a sense of colonial guilt in its stance against Rwanda. Howver, Titeca emphasizes that while this might have had some influence, it definitely cannot explain everything, particularly given that Rwanda itself was also once a Belgian colony

Instead, he says that Belgium has long been involved in the region and that Rwanda’s actions constitute a clear violation of international law.

A humanitarian crisis

The United Nations, the United States, and the EU accuse Rwanda of funding, supporting, and directing the M23 rebel group, which has been fighting government forces in eastern DRC for years. The group launched a new offensive in January and now controls the region’s two largest cities. M23 is just one of about 100 armed groups vying for control in the mineral-rich region near Rwanda’s border.

The conflict has led to one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, displacing over 7 million people. U.N. experts estimate that the M23 rebels are backed by around 4,000 Rwandan troops. At times, they have threatened to march all the way to Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, over 1,500 kilometers (978 miles) away. According to the U.N. refugee agency, the latest escalation has caused thousands of deaths and displaced more than 500,000 people since the start of the year.

EU foreign ministers met to agree sanctions in Brussels

Will sanctions work?

The EU’s sanctions are intended to apply pressure on Rwanda, which is often considered one of Africa’s developmental success stories, yet still heavily depends on foreign aid, with over a third of its budget coming from international support, according to Titeca. However, he is skeptical that these sanctions will be enough to stop the ongoing conflict.

The sanctions mainly target Rwandan government and M23 officials and do not touch on critical EU policies, agreements, or development aid. Titeca believes the latest measures, while an important step, fall short of what’s needed to create a significant impact.

EU-Rwanda relations

The EU’s internal divisions on how to handle Rwanda have been ongoing for some time. Titeca points out that there are many within the EU who advocate for strengthening ties with Rwanda, seeing the country’s model as a success. Just last year, the EU signed a deal with Rwanda to enhance cooperation in the mining sector, with a focus on sustainable raw materials.

Titeca suggests that the EU could take further action, such as canceling cooperative agreements or cutting foreign aid, but he doubts this will happen. “The world has changed. We are no longer the EU we were 10, 15 years ago… Western diplomats, whether from the EU or the US, are much more hesitant to apply international pressure or sanctions.”

Still, Titeca believes the sanctions have had some effect, pointing to Rwanda’s strong diplomatic response as evidence of their impact.

