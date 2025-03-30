Was the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu the straw that broke the camel’s back? This weekend, there were mass protests in Turkey with millions showing their anger against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

“We’re fighting not just for Ekrem, but for Turkey,” said Dilek Imamoglu, wife of the imprisoned opposition politician, with tears in her eyes.

“We must give each other strength, we are a large family of 86 million people. Justice cannot be imprisoned.”

Economic situation unbearable

One elderly protester pointed to the economic crisis: “People from different social classes are taking to the streets. An important reason is also the empty pot on the kitchen stove.”

The protests brought people of all ages to the streets Image: Berkman Ulutin/DIA Images/abaca/picture alliance

The economic situation has become unbearable for many throughout Turkey. The country has been experiencing an economic crisis for several years now. The population suffers from rising inflation and high rents.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (Tuik), the annual inflation rate stood at 42% in January this year. Additionally, there is a depreciation of the Turkish lira. Many elderly people and pensioners can no longer afford the apartments they live in.

Nearly 2,000 arrests

Saturday’s rally had been called for by the opposition party CHP (Republican People’s Party) of which Imamoglu is a member. Demonstrators accused Erdogan of trying to politically eliminate Imamoglu through the judiciary.

Since the beginning of protests following Imamoglu’s detention on March 23, a total of 1,900 people have been arrested according to the Turkish Interior Ministry — mostly students. Journalists were also detained, including Swedish reporter Kaj Joakim Medin from the daily newspaper Dagens ETC, who wanted to report on the protests in Istanbul. Earlier, BBC correspondent Mark Lowen had also been detained.

“This fight is for Turkey,” explained CHP leader Ozgür Ozel at the rally, which he said drew more than two million people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan however had described the protesters as “marginal groups.”

National anthem to signal unity

Despite the end of Ramadan, people flocked to protest. “I am 85 years old and have never experienced such oppression,” one woman told DW. “I’m here for the republic, for Atatürk, for the peace of the people, for improving our times and escaping poverty.”

Many protesters stressed they were worried about Turkey’s future as a whole Image: Francisco Seco/AP Photo/picture alliance

By singing the Turkish national anthem, protesters wanted to signal their unity. Alongside Turkish flags and CHP banners, there were also flags from supporting political parties, unions, and civil society organizations. University students, pensioners, workers, teachers, and even civil servants took part.

“We are being treated unfairly,” a 17-year-old student who joined the rally with his father and other relatives told DW. “Our future is being taken away, our youth is gone. That’s why I’m here.”

Other political parties also participated in the protests, including the pro-Kurdish DEM Party. “We’re fighting for the freedom of Ekrem Imamoglu, Selahattin Demirtas, Figen Yuksekdag and all political prisoners,” one of its members told DW. “We’re fighting for the freedom of imprisoned students.”

One thing seems certain: The mass demonstrations in Turkey are making 2025 a historic year. Some 22 years after Erdogan took office as Turkish Prime Minister in 2003, the fight for democracy and rule of law in the country has flared up again.

This article was originally written in German.