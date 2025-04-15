An investigation into the severing of two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea last year by a Chinese-flagged bulk carrier has failed to find any evidence that the damage was carried out intentionally, the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (SHK) said on Tuesday.

Its report comes as authorities in the region are on high alert for possible sabotage amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and a series of incidents in which undersea cables and other infrastructure have been damaged.

What did the Swedish investigation conclude?

The SHK’s report stated that the vessel, the Yi Peng 3, severed the two telecommunications cables with its anchor, which it dragged off Sweden’s southeastern coast for 1 1/2 days and 180 nautical miles (333 kilometers).

But it said there was no conclusive evidence that the vessel deliberately dropped its anchor to cause the damage and that such an action would have also entailed considerable risk to the ship itself and its crew.

It said that the anchor might have come loose on its own, though the lack of damage to the ship and the length of time the anchor was dragged along the sea floor spoke against that alternative as well.

The SHK noted that it was not given permission to examine the Yi Peng 3’s anchor and question crew members until more than a month after the incident in November last year, and that it was not permitted to access any electronic data.

Another investigation ongoing

The SHK said its assessment “does not prevent the Swedish Prosecution Authority from conducting a preliminary investigation into a suspected crime.”

China said in December it had provided information and documents for the investigation into the cutting of the cables.

Russia has so far denied involvement in any of the incidents involving Baltic infrastructure.

Sweden, Finland and Germany all launched investigations into the November 17-18 incidents, with Swedish police saying they suspected “sabotage”.

Swedish prosecutor Henrik Soderman from the National Unit Against Organized Crime told Reuters news agency he was still investigating the case in a separate probe.

