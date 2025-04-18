Venice resumed charging an entry free for day tourists visiting the Italian lagoon city on Friday.

The scheme was first introduced in 2024, with the city requiring an “Access Fee” of €5 ($5.69) from day visitors. However, this year last-minute day travelers would have to pay double that entry fee.

“For those who pay the Access Fee in the 3 days before the day of access, the amount is equal to €10.00,” the municipality of Venice said on its website.

Venice attempting to manage mass tourism

The 2024 decision to charge day-trippers made Venice the world’s first city to charge an admission fee from short-term visitors, just like a museum.

Known for its iconic canals, Venice has long been burdened by overcrowding from mass tourism and the entry fee is seen as a way to keep the footfall in check.

The current fee will apply on all days until the first weekend in May and then on weekends, Friday to Sunday, until the end of July.

Edited by: Zac Crellin