Abacus Worldwide has added Brazilian accounting firm Vision Auditoria into its international association of independent accounting, consulting, and legal firms.

Founded in 1995, Vision Auditoria is based in Santa Maria, Rio Grande Do Sul, and offers a range of services across Brazil.

The firm works with clients from various industries, providing audit services for companies of all sizes and business segments.

Additionally, Vision specialises in business consulting, helping clients optimise efficiency, drive innovation, and improve overall results.

Abacus Worldwide president and CEO Julio Gabay said: “Vision recently expanded operations to locations in Argentina and the United Kingdom in its quest to serve clients.

“Joining Abacus gives them even more reach and helps them consolidate their reputation as a firm that delivers world-class solutions.”

In January 2025, Abacus Worldwide appointed Ana Carolina Born from Brazilian member firm Born Auditores Associados as the new co-chair of its audit special interest group (ASIG).

Born will collaborate with Yeong Seng Lim from Singaporean member firm KLP LLP Chartered Accountants in this new role.

The latest addition comes after Paraguay accounting firm Jacquet & Asociados joined Abacus Worldwide in June 2024.

Based in the country capital of Asunción, the firm provides personalised audit, accounting and consulting to businesses.

Abacus Worldwide is an international association that brings together independent firms specialising in accounting, consulting, and legal services.

The association’s mission is to provide a cost-effective and convenient resource for growing firms, fostering connections between members to meet client needs both locally and internationally.

