Image: ADGM

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE capital’s international financial centre, has launched an innovative “Virtual Sell and Purchase” service for real estate transactions, aiming to revolutionise the way property is bought and sold in the region.

The digital-first service, a first of its kind in the real estate sector, allows buyers, sellers, and financial institutions to complete multiple steps in property transactions through a single, secure online platform.

What ADGM’s new service offers

By integrating three core procedures — discharge of mortgage, register a transfer, and register a mortgage — into one streamlined digital process, the platform significantly enhances transaction efficiency and user experience.

At the core of the new service is a virtual presence feature, enabling all stakeholders to participate in the transaction remotely, without the need for physical meetings or document exchanges.

The platform is designed to reduce processing times while ensuring robust security and full regulatory compliance.

Service rolled out on AccessRP

The service is being rolled out via ADGM’s digital property platform, AccessRP, developed in collaboration with strategic partner ADRES.

AccessRP supports a wide spectrum of real estate transactions, including buying, selling, off-plan developments, and mortgage management, offering end-to-end digital solutions for developers, property owners, and investors.

“The launch of the Virtual Sell and Purchase service marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance ease of doing business and reinforces customer experience in the real estate sector,” said Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority at ADGM. “We are not only making services simpler and faster, but we are also redefining what a real estate journey should look like in a modern, digital economy.”