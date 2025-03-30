New Series



A new anime, Lazarus, directed by Shin’ichirô Watanabe, is set to premiere on Adult Swim on April 6. The series features an intense storyline about a special task force hunting a scientist who created a dangerous drug. The animation is handled by MAPPA, and action scenes are choreographed with input from ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski.

Shin’ichirô Watanabe, known for ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ ‘Samurai Champloo,’ and ‘Space Dandy,’ is the creator of Lazarus. He has previously mentioned that he likes to think all his series exist in the same universe. His new anime carries similar elements, including jazz music, vibrant visuals and a team of unique characters.

The animation for Lazarus is produced by MAPPA, a well-known studio behind series such as ‘Chainsaw Man,’ ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen,’ ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Kakegurui.’ The studio is recognized for its fluid animation and action-packed sequences, which align with the vision of Lazarus.

Premiere Date and Where to Watch



The anime is scheduled to premiere on Adult Swim on April 6. Viewers can also watch the episodes on Max the following day after their TV broadcast.

With less than two weeks before the premiere, Adult Swim shared a preview of the anime. The clip shows protagonist Axel, voiced by Mamoru Miyano in Japanese and Jack Stansbury in English, executing a prison escape. The scene highlights Axel’s skills in evading guards and escaping confinement.

Action Choreography



The action sequences in Lazarus are designed with input from filmmaker and stunt performer Chad Stahelski. The John Wick director contributed to the choreography.

Storyline

Lazarus takes place in 2052, where a scientist developed a drug called Hapuna, which cures all diseases. However, three years later, he reveals that those who took it will die. A special task force is formed to capture the scientist and find a cure before the world faces mass extinction.

