



Gap is an American apparel brand that rose to popularity for having high-quality clothing staples at incredibly affordable prices that resonated with middle-class families.

However, for those who haven’t stepped foot into a Gap store recently, the prices have skyrocketed. There’s a reason behind this madness.

Over the last few years, Gap decided to expand its horizons by partnering with luxury brands. These partnerships aimed to bring more affordable high-end clothing into its customers’ closets while increasing Gap’s revenue.

The apparel brand has partnered with multiple luxury brands, including Balenciaga in January 2022, musical artist Kanye West’s brand Yeezy in September of the same year, and Cult Gaia in 2024, to name a few.

Although luxury brands may be struggling to reach their sales quota due to the recent fashion slump, these exclusive partnerships proved to be incredibly successful for Gap.

Gap reverses its declining sales thanks to the luxury market

Gap (GPS) has faced some tumultuous years, reporting continuous sales declines. However, since launching multiple lines with luxury partners, the apparel brand has managed to accelerate growth and reverse its declining sales.

According to Gap Inc.’s earnings for the full year of fiscal 2024, the company’s net sales increased 1% compared to last year, with comparable sales up 3%.

Although this might not seem like a huge increase, in 2023, Gap’s net sales declined 5% compared to the year prior, with comparable sales down 2%.

In February of last year, American fashion designer Zac Posen was appointed as the brand’s creative director. He is known for designing glamorous red-carpet gowns for celebrities.

Having Posen join the Gap team may have been the company’s greatest move since his name, renowned work, and connections to Hollywood A-listers have put Gap back on the map, making it again relevant in today’s society.

Gap reaches Timothée Chalamet and becomes cool again

Over the last few years, Timothée Chalamet has become one of the most talk-about celebrities in Hollywood due to his multiple appearances on the show Saturday Night Live, his performance in the Oscar Nominated biopic “A Complete Unknown,” and for sporting very unconventional yet unique looks at high-profile events.

Recently, Chalamet has pushed fashion boundaries even further by wearing bold colors, excentric patterns, and unique silhouettes that blur traditional gender norms. However, all have been designed by luxury fashion brands such as Givenchy, Tom Ford, Prada, and Louis Vuitton.

At the 2025 Academy Awards Nominees Dinner, Chalamet strutted the red carpet in yet another shocking look, but this time, it wasn’t the look itself that caused all the commotion, but rather where it was from.

Chalamet wore a custom-made black satin two-piece set consisting of a light jacket and matching pants from none other than Gap.

The look was originally meant to be a one-of-a-kind design by Zac Posen, specifically made for Chalamet. However, it went so viral that Gap decided to make it available for public purchase on its website.

The satin two-piece set dropped over the weekend as two separate pieces, and although Gap could’ve hiked up the prices, the entire look costs less than $400. This might be one of the most affordable outfits of the night since the Satin Icon Jacket retails for $198 and the Satin ’90s Loose Pant for $128.

This viral moment could be another step in Gap’s new marketing shift since it has recently partnered with celebrities relevant to the Gen Z community, including Tyla, Troye Sivan, and now Timothée Chalamet.

