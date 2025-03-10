Musical artists’ battle persists against artificial intelligence, digital copycats and the risk that their copyright isn’t protected enough.

Most recently, Canadian singer Céline Dion took to social media to warn fans about AI-generated music spreading online that has been mimicking her voice.

The Québécois singer’s representatives posted a statement on her Instagram saying, “Unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers.

“Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography,” the statement said.

Several fake recordings have recently cropped up on YouTube credited as an AI-generated version of the singer’s voice.

One is a cover of the gospel song Heal Me Lord, which has amassed more than one million views, while versions of a fake Dion have been used for several duets, including one of I Will Always Love You with Whitney Houston and See You Again with Charlie Puth.

Followers online rallied in support of the singer, with responses to the post like, “This AI crap is getting out of hand. There needs to be laws around this,” and “Oh now AI coming for the Canadian queen.”

Creative industries globally have been grappling with the legal and ethical implications of AI models that can produce their own output after being trained on popular works without necessarily paying the creators of the original content.

“Artists should have the right to opt in or out of having their works used and obtain fair compensation when their vocal or visual identity is employed in AI-generated works, ensuring that creative collaboration and innovation happen with an artist’s explicit permission and oversight,” said Dr. Charlie Wall-Andrews, creative industries professor at Toronto Metropolitan University.

‘Assault on human creativity’

Dion is among many Canadian performers who’ve seen their famous voices used for unauthorized AI covers. The Weeknd, Alanis Morissette and Shawn Mendes have all had fake songs circulating online.

An AI song mimicking the voices of two of Canada’s biggest artists, Drake and The Weeknd, went viral last year before streaming services pulled it, while Justin Bieber’s digitally faked voice appeared in a viral song “featuring” himself, Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee.

The My Heart Will Go On singer is not the first among several musicians who have taken to protesting AI use of their work and calling for protection against copycats.

The Artist Rights Alliance, a non-profit advocacy organization, issued an open letter last year calling on artificial intelligence tech companies, developers, platforms and digital music services to stop using AI to “infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.”

“This assault on human creativity must be stopped,” said the letter, which was signed by more than 200 musical artists, including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Stevie Wonder.

Last month, more than 1,000 musicians, including Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Cat Stevens, released a silent album to protest proposed British changes to artificial intelligence laws that artists fear will erode their creative control.

The album, called Is This What We Want, featured the sound of silence, with the one-word titles of the 12 tracks spelling out “The British Government Must Not Legalize Music Theft to Benefit AI Companies.”

Making it as a musician can take decades of work and training, and for many artists, seeing that AI could just replace or wipe out all that time and effort in a matter of minutes has been cause for concern.

“AI-generated music monetized without human artists not only undermines the already precarious livelihoods of creators, but also diminishes the deeply human essence that fuels genuine artistic expression,” said Wall-Andrews.

Can AI contribute without ripping people off?

The music industry has been working proactively to protect artists’ rights, including voice and likenesses, and to address deepfakes and unauthorized AI-generated content, said Wall-Andrews. This includes creating industry-wide agreements on what constitutes fair use for AI, and developing tools to detect and track misuse.

And on the flip side, AI-driven tools have been changing the dynamics of music production by automating tasks and opening up new creative possibilities.

Some have embraced the technology, including Toronto rapper Drake, who used an AI version of deceased rapper Tupac Shakur’s voice last year on one of his Kendrick Lamar diss tracks. However, Shakur’s estate wasn’t happy with the “unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” and the song was eventually removed.

“The music industry can incorporate AI responsibly by establishing transparent licensing frameworks, ensuring consent, and compensation models that protect artists’ rights, while encouraging experimentation,” said Wall-Andrews.

“With proper oversight and clear ethical guidelines, AI can serve as a powerful tool for collaboration and innovation without diminishing the value of music.”