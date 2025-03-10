An Israeli drone attack in central Gaza has caused casualties despite a ceasefire being in place, Palestinian sources said on Monday.

Staff at a nearby hospital reported one death and several injuries, while the Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing local residents, reported two deaths.

Israel’s army said the airstrike targeted three Palestinians who were trying to plant explosives in the ground.

The claims by both sides could not be independently verified.

There have been several deadly incidents in Gaza during the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist group Hamas, which has been in place since January 19.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 48,400 people have died in the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict, who was sparked by an unprecedented terrorist attack carried out by Hamas and other militants on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.