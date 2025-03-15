Mainland Chinese tech giant Tencent has launched a new academy in Hong Kong which will offer training on artificial intelligence (AI) and programming to tens of thousands of local pupils.

The inauguration ceremony of the WeTech Academy was held at Polytechnic University on Saturday, with the city shifting towards a technology-driven economy in line with national strategic goals.

Tencent senior executive vice-president Dowson Tong said the academy would closely collaborate with local schools, social welfare groups and businesses to provide young people with diverse learning and practical opportunities.

“Through a variety of competitions and innovative projects, the programme aims to inspire youth to enhance their innovation and practical abilities, applying their technological skills to meet actual societal demands,” said Tong, who is also CEO of Tencent’s Cloud and Smart Industries Group.

The company said it expected tens of thousands of young pupils would benefit from the new initiative with technological support, but stopped short of revealing the amount it had invested.

Paul Chan says training will significantly enhance young people’s interest in technology. Photo: Eugene Lee

The academy will provide WeChat mini-program development tools, educational resources and 200 sessions of online tech courses to help youngsters master their skills.