Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’ve spent the past year and a half living side by side with AI — building custom “agents” that handle everything from research to sales to financial modeling. As someone who’s always been a master generalist, I’ve found that partnering with AI completely rewrote the rules of what I can achieve in a day. I used to juggle countless tasks that felt like slogging through quicksand. Now, I hand off many of them to a digital “chief of staff” that never sleeps, never complains and never tires of iterating.

This isn’t a story of doom, and it’s not about machines taking over. It’s a story of leverage — of using AI as a force multiplier to gain time and clarity. I often hear questions like, “Isn’t AI going to replace us?” My answer is always: “AI won’t replace you, but someone who is AI-powered will run circles around you.” Here’s why.

Related: Will AI Replace Human Jobs or Enhance Human Roles?

The unfair advantage of time

Years ago, I spent entire days buried in administrative work or competitor analysis, feeling trapped in an endless loop of reading, highlighting and summarizing. Those who’ve slogged through a major research project know that fatigue — coffee’s going cold, your eyes start to blur, and that mountain of data looms larger than ever.

Fast forward to today, as an AI-powered leader, I know exactly where to go for information and what prompts will obtain it. Be it specialized deep-research platforms or large language models, I’m able to generate an organized brief in under an hour compared to the full day I was used to. That time “refund” gives me the freedom to focus on more strategic decisions rather than tactical ones. I can innovate, I can iterate, and I can breathe. This trifecta — time, innovation and iteration — is what turns ordinary professionals into unstoppable ones.

Beyond a single platform

As I’ve perfected my AI suite, the biggest mistake I’m seeing among executives experimenting with AI is relying on just one generative AI tool. Maybe they opened a basic account with a popular large language model and gave it some elementary queries. In my experience, that’s like saying you’ve tasted global cuisine because you tried one new restaurant. I maintain more than 30 specialized AI “agents” that I’ve built to tackle broader, multi-step use cases that require continuous decision-making and adaptation, such as:

Research agent for competitor deep dives

Sales agent for drafting outreach scripts

Finance agent for analyzing budget scenarios

Creative agent for everything from brand strategy to image generation

Relying on a generative AI within a single service narrows your potential. Different tools excel at different tasks. The key is assembling a suite — like a team of specialists — rather than expecting one platform to handle every challenge, question by question.

Related: 7 Ways AI Made My Work Smarter — and Not Harder

The first step: Self-audit your biggest time sinks

So, you may ask — where do I begin? The first rule of thumb is don’t complicate it. Start by listing your tasks that consume the most hours or mental energy. Maybe it’s drafting proposals, maybe it’s analyzing spreadsheets. Then, pose a simple question to your AI platform of choice: “How can you help me do this faster?”

That’s how I built my first agent. I realized I was spending too many hours in repetitive research loops. I started asking, “Can you compile a summary of Topic X with citations, then condense it to a single-page brief?” The first attempts weren’t perfect, so I refined the prompts. Over time, I wound up with a powerful “assistant” that gave me back entire afternoons. It’s like that Limitless moment — once you realize what’s possible, it’s hard to go back.

It’s also a bit like hitting the gym — you test a routine, see results, then adjust. Commit to minor daily experiments and watch how quickly your workflows transform.

Strength in numbers: AI-empowered teams

There’s an even greater revelation when entire teams use AI in tandem. Imagine a group of 100 people, each with a personal AI “chief of staff” tailored to their role — sales, marketing, finance, you name it. They aren’t just substituting old tasks with digital help; they’re collaborating with each other and AI, sharing best practices and refining each other’s agents. That synergy can produce results faster than any single human-led approach could ever hope to match.

I’ve seen organizations pivot more rapidly than anyone thought possible — sales scripts become sharper, customer insights clearer and marketing strategies more dynamic. People talk about synergy in corporate settings all the time, but synergy across AI-driven teams feels like a superpower. Everyone is building on each other’s progress at rapid rates, and no one is weighed down by menial tasks.

Human intuition isn’t going anywhere

Some professionals remain skeptical, saying, “AI can’t match human intuition.” I don’t disagree. AI can supply data and suggest strategies, but it doesn’t replace gut feeling — especially in tough situations. What it does do is offer a fresh perspective that challenges our assumptions.

I think of AI as the secret board member who’s always available to brainstorm. When I’m mapping out a new strategy, I’ll ask my AI agent to list potential pitfalls. Then, I weigh those risks against my experience and values. This collaboration strengthens my instincts rather than eclipsing them. I’m still the one calling the shots, but I do so with a broader range of input and more certainty.

Related: Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Glimpsing the next five years

Fast forward five years, and we’ll be comparing AI “agents” the way kids once compared trading cards. Everyone will have them — it’ll just be a question of who fine-tuned theirs best. Some executives will have advanced, personal AI agents that schedule meetings, compile real-time data and orchestrate complex workflows at the drop of a hat. Those who never adopted this mindset might still accomplish great things, but they’ll face a steeper climb against AI-savvy peers.

My biggest prediction is a better quality of life for those who embrace these tools, finding efficiencies that lead to more intentional or purposeful use of their time. Imagine offloading tedious tasks that drain your creativity. Imagine having more hours to devote to the strategic elements of any work. It’s not an arms race against machines — it’s a partnership where we hold the reins.

Your move

So, where do we go from here? If you’re inspired to take these reins to realize your potential, I recommend a simple call to action: Commit to a short experiment this week. Pick one task that weighs on you and test a tool that specializes in that task — ask it questions, refine your prompts, and see if it frees up an hour or two. If it does, repeat the process with a second task, and so on, until these outcomes become “stackable.”

Before you know it, you may have a portfolio of agents working overtime on your behalf. You’ll find yourself arriving at the finish line while others are still gearing up.

That’s why I’m certain that AI won’t replace you; it will advance you. An AI-powered professional — someone who orchestrates multiple digital partners from the palm of their hand — will operate on an entirely different playing field. Embrace this synergy of creativity and efficiency, and watch your day-to-day decision-making evolve with newfound speed and clarity.

It’s crazy to think this is still just the beginning.