Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will deliver a livestreamed address Monday afternoon to outline the province’s path forward with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.

Smith has said she will be looking to strike a “What’s Next” panel to poll Albertans on issues they want to see addressed after last week’s federal election.

Carney’s Liberals won their fourth consecutive term, and Smith has previously warned the prime minister against any “hostile acts” his new government might take against her province.

Smith has long accused the federal Liberals of introducing laws and policies she says take unfair advantage of Alberta’s booming economy while also undermining the oil and gas business that drives it.

Smith’s government tabled legislation last week to make it easier for citizens to trigger referendum votes, including on the province separating from Canada.

The premier won’t speak to the media after the speech, but is expected to hold a news conference with reporters Tuesday.

