MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Teenager Alexandra Eala pulled off another upset at the Miami Open on Wednesday when she knocked off five-time Grand Slam champion and second-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old left-hander, who received a wild card into the WTA 1000 event, is the only Filipino player on the professional tennis tour and entered ranked 140th.

During this history-making run, Eala reached her first WTA semifinals by beating her third major champion, this time in 1 hour, 37 minutes.

Wild-card entry Alexandra Eala, 19, has upset 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko, reigning Australian Open champ Madison Keys and five-time Grand Slam champ Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals of the Miami Open. Frey/TPN/Getty Images

She will next face the winner of Wednesday’s match between Jessica Pegula and Emma Raducanu.

Eala now has defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who is ranked No. 5. She then won on a fourth-round walkover over Paula Badosa, giving her added rest.

Swiatek broke Eala in the match’s first game, but the teenager broke right back. The first two games took 15 minutes to play.

On set point, Swiatek rapped a forehand long, ending the set in 42 minutes.

Though Eala represents the Philippines, she has lived the last six years in Mallorca, training at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.