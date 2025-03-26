Alphonso Davies’ agent criticized the player’s treatment by Canada staff after it was announced that he suffered a torn ACL against the United States, saying that the Bayern Munich star was “pressured” to play despite not being fully fit.

Davies kicked off the match against the U.S. men’s national team in Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League third-place game before being substituted off the field in the 12th minute. Bayern Munich revealed Wednesday that Davies suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, forcing the player to undergo surgery and stay off the pitch for several months.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“I am very disappointed. Alphonso was not 100 percent after the Mexico game [in the semifinals] and it was planned that he was not going to start against the USA,” Davies’ agent Nedal Huoseh said in a statement to OneSoccer.

“On Saturday night, the expectation was he would not be in the XI. As a captain, I feel he was pressured to start the game by the coach. Alphonso is not the kind of guy to say no in those moments. He ended up playing and look what happened. Canada Soccer needs to do a better job managing these players, in my opinion. Alphonso is down and obviously really disappointed about this injury. Thankfully, he is in wonderful hands with a world class group at Bayern who will take great care of him. He is expected to have the surgery within the next 24 hours.”

Canada Soccer responded to Huoseh’s comments, labeling them “untrue.”

“We want to express our full support for our Men’s National Team captain, Alphonso Davies, as he recovers from this unfortunate injury,” Canada Soccer spokesman Paulo Senra said in a statement to ESPN.

“Phonzie’s strength and resilience matches his world-class talent, and we all look forward to fully supporting him during his recovery. Canada Soccer’s coaches and experienced medical staff are true professionals and have always prioritized player safety and wellbeing. Anything suggesting otherwise is untrue.”

Alphonso Davies suffered a torn ACL in Canada’s win over the USMNT. Alexis Quiroz/Jam Media/Getty Images

Canada defeated the U.S. 2-1 to earn third place in the Nations League after its semifinal loss to Mexico on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, during international breaks there’s always the risk that players will return injured — this time it’s hit us particularly hard,” Bayern’s director of sport Max Eberl said in a statement.

In another blow to Bayern’s back line, defender Dayot Upamecano has also been ruled out for several weeks, the club said, after the 26-year-old France international was diagnosed with loose joints in his left knee.

“Phonzy will get all the support he needs on his way back,” Eberl added. We will also follow Upa closely in the coming weeks and assume that he will be available again soon. Our squad is strong and will compensate for these absences.”

League leaders Bayern hold a six-point edge over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Vincent Kompany’s side hosts St Pauli in the Bundesliga on Saturday before welcoming Serie A leaders Inter Milan for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 8.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.