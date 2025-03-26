Image credit: WAM

Dubai International (DXB) is set to welcome more than 3.6 million guests in total, expected to pass through its terminals during the Eid travel peak.

The peak is anticipated to last from 26 March to 7 April 2025, with the busiest day of the period forecast to be April 5, Saturday, when 309,000 guests are expected at the airport.

Daily traffic is expected to average 276,000 guests, with the sharpest rise projected in the first week of April. Departures during Eid week are also anticipated to increase by 19% compared to the average weekly volumes over the past month. This scenario also reflects a significant seasonal uplift.

Reasons for the surge in passenger numbers

Strong demand is being witnessed in terms of visiting friends and relatives from countries such as India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom, alongside a notable rise in leisure travel, including increased traffic to Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Italy.

Advice from Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports has urged guests to use the recently introduced DXB Express Maps, a smart wayfinding tool that provides real-time navigation across all terminals. By scanning a QR code displayed on any flight information screen, guests can locate their gate, browse the full range of dining and retail options, or find nearby facilities with ease.

Services provided by the airport

Dubai Airports also offers enhanced services for People of Determination (PoD) through clearly marked accessibility routes, discreet support for guests wearing the Sunflower Lanyard from trained staff wearing Sunflower pins, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

Dubai Airports is taking multiple steps to ensure seamless guest flows across all touch points throughout the holiday period, working in collaboration with airlines, service and commercial partners, and government authorities.