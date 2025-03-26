TORONTO – Like other Major League Baseball teams, the Toronto Blue Jays are brimming with optimism going into the season opener.

“I think we have a very complete team,” catcher Alejandro Kirk said Wednesday through an interpreter. “You could see it in spring training — a solid lineup, the starting rotation, the bullpen. I really think we’re going to go far this year.”

Kirk’s positive spin, no doubt enhanced by a five-year US$58-million contract extension announced this week, will be put to the test starting Thursday when the Jays open against the Baltimore Orioles.

But in essence, the Jays can only go up after finishing last in the American League East last season at 74-88.

New faces this year include veteran starter Max Scherzer, reliever Jeff Hoffman, second baseman Andres Gimenez and outfielder Anthony Santander — a foursome whose contracts represent a total investment of US$237.5 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Manager John Schneider likes what he sees in the new-look clubhouse.

“It’s what you are always searching for — kind of that value that’s not on the field but that’s here every day,” he said. “I think just the talent we brought in and the people we brought in. It wasn’t really by design, I think it kind of just happened naturally. But everyone’s kind of speaking the same language, from myself to the staff to every single player, where they’re worried about winning every single day.

Related Videos 0:29

Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade

Previous Video





“That sounds easy to say, easy to do but guys are really living it. Trying to be as close-knit as possible on and off the field.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

There are questions, however, with stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the final year of their contracts.

Story continues below advertisement

Schneider denies that uncertainty ratchets up the pressure on his team to contend this year,

“There’s always pressure,” he said. “When you look at us the last handful of years, there’s always pressure, there’s always expectations. Rather than run from that, I think you lean into it a little bit. And everyone gets where we are. I think if we let it affect us and what we’re trying to do, it leads to not our best brand of baseball.”

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins wouldn’t say Wednesday if he had discussed an extension with Guerrero since his Feb. 18 negotiating window passed, but said he remains “hopeful” the Jays can re-sign the star slugger.

More on Sports

More videos

Jose Berrios, in his third season-opening assignment for the Jays and the fifth of his career, takes the mound Thursday against Zach Eflin and the Orioles.

He leads a rotation that includes Scherzer, Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Bowden Francis.

Schneider sees Hoffman as his closer, or at least specializing in pitching the eighth or ninth inning. Yimi Garcia can handle the ninth if Hoffman takes care of the eighth, he added.

Former closer Jordan Romano is now with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hoffman went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, setting career bests for ERA, saves and appearances (68). The 32-year-old right-hander struck out 89 and walked 16 in 66 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .197 batting average.

Trending Now Maine hotel owners speak out amid flurry of cancellations from Canadians

3 men killed in B.C. avalanche after being swept away

Story continues below advertisement

“What I love above Jeff is his mentality, professionalism, consistency and the fact that he has three pitches,” said Schneider.

The six-foot-five Hoffman was taken in the first round (ninth overall) by Toronto in the 2014 amateur draft out of East Carolina, but was traded the following year to Colorado with three other players in the deal that brought star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho, who continues his recovery from shoulder surgery, is expected back in April. Schneider said he played in a minor-league game in Florida on Wednesday, with a couple of at-bats but — by design — no throwing from the outfield.

Scherzer, who has been dealing with a sore thumb, “is still going in the right direction” and should start as scheduled Saturday, barring a setback.

Pitchers Ryan Burr and Erik Swanson also continue their injury rehab, throwing from 90 and 105 feet, respectively Thursday.

Toronto ranked 13th in the 15-team American League in home runs last season — and 26th in the majors — with 156, 81 less than the MLB-leading Yankees. The Jays batted .241 as a team, seventh best in the AL (19th in the majors), and look to improve under new batting coach David Popkins.

Toronto’s earned-run average of 4.29 ranked 11th in the American League (22nd in the majors).

Story continues below advertisement

The Jays face a congested start to the season with 20 games in 21 days.

The opening stretch features home series against Baltimore and Washington followed by trips to the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles before returning to Rogers Centre to host the Atlanta Braves.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.