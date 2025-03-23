Who was Jessica Aber?



Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber was found dead at her home on Saturday morning. She was just 43. Authorities have now launched an investigation into the sudden passing of the high-profile attorney.According to reports, Alexandria police officers responded to a call about an “unresponsive woman” and discovered Aber’s body shortly before 9:20 a.m. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, and the Virginia medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause, per the New York Post.

Aber was appointed by the Joe Biden administration earlier. However, she stepped down from her role in January this year after Donald Trump came to power. She had an esteemed legal career, beginning as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2009 before serving as counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in 2015. In 2021, the then US President Joe Biden nominated her to lead the Eastern District of Virginia as its top prosecutor, a position she secured with unanimous Senate confirmation.

Current U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert expressed profound grief over Aber’s passing.

“We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber. She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being,” Siebert stated.

The investigation into Aber’s death is ongoing.

